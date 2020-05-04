Silver Alert activated for 90-year-old Russellville man

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 90-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been activated for Clifford Stayton, who was last known to be at 87 Riley Lane in Lincoln, Arkansas at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Stayton has stated interest in driving “back to California.” He is from the Sacramento area, police say.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid long sleeve shirt and dark pants. He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 230 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Stayton may be traveling in a ‘blue Ranger truck’ with Arkansas license plate number 314621.

If you have any information, call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 968-0911.

