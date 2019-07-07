Update: Missing Bella Vista man found safe

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — Update: Theodore Marvin Mincer has been located and is safe, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Original story: The Bella Vista Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old man.

Police say Theodore Marvin Mincer was last known to be at 27 Evanton Drive at around 7 a.m. in Bella Vista.

He was last seen wearing tan pants and thick black glasses.

Mincer may be traveling in a 2004 red Chevrolet Avalanche with an Arkansas plate of 163VRV.

Mincer is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Mincer’s whereabouts should contact the Bella Vista Police Department at (479) 855-3771.