LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A silver alert has been activated for a man last seen in Lincoln.

Bobby Edward Henry, 61, was last seen at 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 10. He’s described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Henry was last seen on foot at 1658 E. North Street wearing a black shirt, black pants, white socks and running shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Flippin Police Department at (870) 453-8888.