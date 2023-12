FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Silver Alert has been activated by Fort Smith police for a missing woman.

Paula Holmes, 75 (Courtesy: ASP)

Paula Holmes, 75, was last seen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday near Enterprise Car Rental at Towson Avenue and Zero Street in Fort Smith.

Holmes was last seen in a turquoise sweater and cream-colored pants and may be driving a red Hyundai Santa Fe with an Oklahoma license plate.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100