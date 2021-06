PERRY COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an 81-year-old man who went missing on Friday, June 11.

Dalbert Eugene Helzer was last known to be at 29 Hillside Drive in Perry, Arkansas, or possibly in the Harris Brake Lake area.

Helzer may be traveling in a gold 2007 Chevrolet Impala with Arkansas license plate no. 254YZA.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Perry Count Sheriff’s Office at (501) 889-2333.