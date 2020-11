FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saturday evening Fort Smith Police received a missing person report at the 3300 block of N. 46th St.

Vittoria Moretti was last seen Saturday morning leaving home to search for her missing pet.

Officials say that due to reported medical issues she could be in danger.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at 479-709-5116.

Arkansas State Police activated a Silver Alert for Moretti Sunday afternoon.