Silver Alert activated for missing Pulaski County woman

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a 77-year-old woman missing from Pulaski County.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, Shirley Elizabeth Crow was last known to be at 4401 Crow Lane in Little Rock on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

Crow is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with short white hair and green eyes.

She may be traveling in a 2004 black Ford Ranger, license plate 195UVD.

Anyone with information should contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at (501) 340-6963.