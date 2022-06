ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Alma Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing man from Crawford County at 9:20 a.m.

Robert Dale Ward, 63, was last with his caregiver and took off with the car from a Walmart parking lot at 367 West Maple Street.

Ward was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white button-up with a black undershirt. He is 5 ft. 8 in. tall, 230 pounds, with brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Anyone having information should contact Alma Police Department at 479-474-2261.