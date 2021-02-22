Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old man last seen in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Miller County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a 77-year-old man missing from Texarkana.

Darrell Medford was last known to be at 7515 Old Salem Road in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was last seen wearing a flannel jacket, jeans, boots, and glasses.

Medford may be traveling in a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado PK TK, with a diamond plate tool box and veteran stickers, with Arkansas license plate #397SZB.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 774-3001.