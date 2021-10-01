Silver Alert issued for 95-year-old Izard County man

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Izard County Sheriff Department requested a Silver Alert for a missing 95-year-old man on Friday, according to a release from Arkansas State Police.

Elmer Roy Quick was last known to be at at 908 S. Manor Drive in Horseshoe Bend (“near Across the Highway from the Airport in Horseshoe Bend,” according to the release) on Friday, October 1, at 1 a.m.

Quick was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown plaid button-up long sleeve, and a red jacket that said “Belevista” on the front-left shoulder.

He may be traveling in a 2012 white Chevrolet Equinox, license plate USAAOFL.

If you have any information, contact Izard County Sheriff Department at (870) 368-4203.