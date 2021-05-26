Silver alert issued for Fayetteville man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department has issued a silver alert for a man who has been missing since May 25.

Police are looking for David James Stanphill, 68. He is 6 ft. 1 in. tall and weighs 185 lbs.

Stanphill has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to Fayetteville Police, Stanphill has a Confederate flag tattoo on one of his arms. He was last known to be at 3130 W. Telluride Drive, apartment 203 near a busy intersection with restaurants and gas stations.

Contact Fayetteville Police at (479) 587-3555 for any information regarding Stanphill’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers