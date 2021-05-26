Silver alert issued for Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department has issued a silver alert for a man who has been missing since May 25.

Police are looking for David James Stanphill, 68. He is 6 ft. 1 in. tall and weighs 185 lbs.

Stanphill has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to Fayetteville Police, Stanphill has a Confederate flag tattoo on one of his arms. He was last known to be at 3130 W. Telluride Drive, apartment 203 near a busy intersection with restaurants and gas stations.

Contact Fayetteville Police at (479) 587-3555 for any information regarding Stanphill’s whereabouts.