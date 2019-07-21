Silver Alert issued for Little Rock woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Jo Ann Curry, 77, hasn’t been heard from since Saturday morning around 9 a.m.

She is 5’05” and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and stretch pants of an unknown color.

Curry was last known to be at Calais Forest Apartments at 500 Napa Valley Drive.

Police say she may be traveling in a 2011 black Lexus 360 four-door sedan, license plate 669-VCT.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Little Rock police at 501-912-9265.