LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Hoxie Police Department has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for an elderly married couple that has gone missing.

On July 14, the Hoxie Police reported that Harold L. Hayes, 77, and his wife Bonnie E. Hayes, 77, were last known to be at 121 SW 3rd Street in Walnut Ridge on July 12. They may be traveling in a silver Ford Escape with the Arkansas license plate 063WPE.

Harold Hayes is described as 5’7″ amd 155 pounds, with balding brown hair and brown eyes. Bonnie Hayes is 5’1″ and 148 pounds, with short gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call the Hoxie Police Department at (870) 886-2525.