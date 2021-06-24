Silver Alert issued for missing Fayetteville woman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a woman who went missing in Fayetteville.

Police are looking for Jeanette Laningham, 84. She has been missing since 3:50 p.m. on June 24, 2021.

The sheriff’s office says Laningham is 5′ 4″ and weighs 200 lbs. She has short grey hair and green eyes.

Laningham is in the late stage of dementia, has diabetes and heart problems, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last known to be at 4637 Mission Highway 45, and last seen wearing a red, black, and white checkered blouse and grey pants.

The sheriff’s office says Laningham may be traveling in a red GMC Sierra extended cab pickup. The license plate number is 330429.

If anyone has information regarding Laningham’s whereabouts, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

