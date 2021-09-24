Silver Alert issued for missing Izard County man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a 65-year-old man missing from Mount Pleasant.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office activated the alert for Billy Wayne Craig, who’s been missing since 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 24,

Craig was last known to be at 3767 Stella Loop near Stella Loop at Highway 89, according to police.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a royal blue shirt, and no shoes.

Craig is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with short gray hair and green eyes and a light complexion.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Izard County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 368-4203.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers