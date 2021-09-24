Silver Alert issued for missing Izard County man

MOUNT PLEASANT, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a 65-year-old man missing from Mount Pleasant.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office activated the alert for Billy Wayne Craig, who’s been missing since 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 24,

Craig was last known to be at 3767 Stella Loop near Stella Loop at Highway 89, according to police.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a royal blue shirt, and no shoes.

Craig is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with short gray hair and green eyes and a light complexion.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Izard County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 368-4203.