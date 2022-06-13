MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department issued a silver alert for a man missing out of Mountainburg on June 13.

According to Arkansas State Police, the sheriff’s office is looking for James Scribner, 73. He has been missing since 9 p.m. on June 12.

James Scribner

Crawford is 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs 175 lbs. He has short, gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen at 8761 Highway 282. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt, pants, and lace-up boots. Crawford also uses a cane.

If anyone has any information on Crawford’s whereabouts, call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at (479) 474-8000.