UPDATE: missing Oklahoma woman found

UPDATE: Police reported at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, that Karen Young has been located.

GROVE, Okla. (KNWA) — A Silver Alert is issued for an elderly woman last seen more than 24 hours ago.

Karen Young, 69, was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Grove Civic Center, a news release states.

Police said it was reported she got into an unknown vehicle with an unknown man who was wearing a blue shirt and Vietnam ball cap.

Young was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt, white shoes and black pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police immediately.