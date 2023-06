SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police have deactivated the Silver Alert.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police have activated a Silver Alert for a lady last seen on June 19.

Debra Trimble, 65, was last known to be at 1046 W. Sunset Ave. near Jade China. She was wearing a long sleeve black flannel shirt with black pants and gray shoes.

Any information about Trimble should be sent to Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542.