Silver alert issued in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert.

James “Jim” Mowry was last known to be at Massard Road and Zero Street.

Mowry is 89 years old. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 212lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Mowry has been missing since 5 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve navy blue shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes. He may be traveling in a Toyota Prius with an Arkansas license plate. The license plate reads 852UZU.

Contact Fort Smith police at (479) 709-5100 with any information on Mowry’s whereabouts.

