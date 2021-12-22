UPDATE: Police inactivate Silver Alert for missing Johnson woman

UPDATE: Johnson Police have inactivated the Silver Alert for Doris Williams.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Johnson Police Department have activated a Silver Alert for Doris Williams, 81, who was last known to be at 3170 Amberwood Street in Springdale, Ark.

Police say Williams was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black shoes and reading glasses.

She also may be traveling in a 2016 light green Subaru Forester with an Arkansas license plate of 228UGN.

Contact the Johnson Police Department at 479-444-5712 if you have any information.