WYNNE, Ark.- Wynne Police are searching for a missing 89-year-old man.

W J Pierce was last known to be near his home on the 1000 block of E. Forrest in Wynne on Tuesday.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. Pierce has gray hair and blue eyes.

Pierce may be traveling in a 2015 red GMC Terrain with license plate 825VMV.

If you see Pierce or know where he may be, call the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-5700.