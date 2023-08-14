BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a Facebook Live Silver Dollar City announced a new record-setting roller coaster in 2024.

The ride will have multiple drops including into water. Music from Grammy-nominated Bluegrass band, Daily & Vincent, will be heard throughout the temperature controller roller coaster.

The new “Fire In The Hole” is said to be five stories tall, making it the largest indoor coaster in the heartland.

The new Fire In The Hole roller coaster (Silver Dollar City).

The original “Fire in the Hole” will close on Dec. 30 after 51 years.

Other announcements

Along with the new roller coaster, Silver Dollar City announces The Fire District which will feature a pretzel dog and Flanders Dry Goods Outpost.

The Fire District will have 140 dining seats.