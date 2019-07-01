Silver Dollar City ranks as one of best parks in U.S.

BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA) — Silver Dollar City is nationally ranked as one of the best amusement parks in 2019, according to the national USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The park ranked in the Top 5 as number four for the best parks in the nation because of the rides, shows and festivals, according to a news release.

“The new, original mega-production Reuben’s Swashbuckling Adventure and new fall nighttime experience Pumpkin Nights are just a few of these new adventures, joining more than 40 additional rides and attractions, more than 100 demonstrating craftsmen and award-winning food,” the release states.

The nomination panel consisted of amusement and theme park experts from around America.

Silver Dollar City President Brad Thomas said, “Being selected for this poll by the experts and editors at USA Today already establishes us as a premier, global destination for families, but winning a Top 5 spot solidifies the quality and scope of experiences we offer for our guest.”

Silver Dollar City’s roller coaster, Outlaw Run, was polled as one the Top 10 roller coasters in the nation. It is a 2015 Guinness World Record winner for the steepest wooden roller coaster.

The park nominated as the best in 2019 is Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, according to the release. Disney’s Magic Kingdom is also ranked.

The Top 10 best amusement parks for 2019 include: