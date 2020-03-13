Silver Dollar City to delay opening until March 28

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) — Silver Dollar City has pushed its opening back to the end of March.

Read the statement from Silver Dollar City below:

The coronavirus pandemic is an escalating and ever-changing issue. As a result, Silver Dollar City is delaying opening to guests until Saturday, March 28.

“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on developments within the last 24 hours, we are going to delay our season opening until March 28,” said Brad Thomas, President, Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Despite the delay in opening, we are committed to taking care of our Hosts during this period.”

Silver Dollar City continues to watch the conditions within the region, consult with medical experts and follow CDC guidelines. This is an ever-changing situation. The park will communicate any additional changes when they occur.

Silver Dollar City Campground will continue to operate at this time. The Showboat Branson Belle will operate with greatly reduced seating, allowing for defined social distance.