BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Silver Dollar City’s “An Old Time Christmas” was named America’s “Best Theme Park Event” by USA Today’s 10Best, according to a news release.

The Branson-based theme park collected the most votes among the 20 nominees including Busch Gardens, Legoland Parks, Disney Parks, Universal Studios and SeaWorld.

“We sincerely thank our friends and fans from all around the globe who took time out of their busy schedules to vote every single day,” said Silver Dollar City Company President Brad Thomas. “Christmas is such a special time for us, and we’re so grateful to our fans for highlighting The City as the nation’s must-visit holiday destination.”

This is the sixth time that Silver Dollar City has been given this award, winning in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, according to a Facebook post.

SDC’s “An Old Time Christmas” runs through December 30.