Simmons announces latest initiatives to maintain health and safety for team members

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As communities reopen, Simmons takes steps to address risks associated with community spread and provides an update on its latest initiatives to maintain health and safety for its team members.

Communication and Awareness

Simmons has taken an aggressive approach to prevent the spread of the virus. Raising awareness on the importance of frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, recognizing symptoms, physical distancing, wearing masks, avoiding carpooling, and more. Team members receive communications through a variety of channels, including the mySimmons Mobile App, which puts information right in the palm of their hand. New leave of absence policies support these protocols by providing greater flexibility and paid time off.

Care Clinics and Testing

An invaluable resource to aid in Simmons efforts to keep team members healthy and safe during this pandemic has been our network of Simmons’ Care Clinics. Access to medical care, health screenings and testing for team members and their covered family members are available at the Care Clinics at no out-of-pocket cost. The clinics also provide rapid testing for COVID-19 and our teams work closely with local health officials. This will be increasingly important as we strive to quickly identify and isolate potential cases and keep our workplaces, our families and our communities safe.

Screenings

Temperature screenings are required for all persons entering facilities. Additional screening occurs when team members have been on leave of absence, report symptoms or a potential exposure. Our on-site health professionals assist in these efforts and provide an added layer of protection for our team members.

Physical Distancing

Strategies have been implemented in all production facilities to enhance physical distancing as much as possible, such as expanded indoor and outdoor common areas, changes to traffic flows and staggered shift and break times. Markings clearly indicate safe spacing.

Masks and Barriers

All team members are required to wear masks when 6 feet of physical distance is not possible. Masks, and in some cases face shields, are provided for team members in addition to other standard PPE. Protective barriers are in place between work stations and in break rooms where physical distancing is more difficult.

Cleaning and Disinfection

Thorough sanitation procedures are currently in place at all Simmons facilities as part of routine operations. In this pandemic, routine is no longer acceptable, so we have stepped up cleaning frequency and intensity in all facilities. When appropriate, our response protocols may include pausing operations to perform additional intense cleaning. In this event, team members would be placed on temporary paid leave.

Take Home Safety Kits

Encouraging team members to follow safe practices outside of work is just as important. Recently Simmons provided over 80,000 masks to team members to take home, along with hand sanitizer bottles which can be refilled at work, and a list of safety reminders. They were encouraged to use the supplies while in the community and to share with family members.