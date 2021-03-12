Simmons Foods begins vaccinating workers

SILOAM SPRINGS, ARk. (KNWA/KFTA) – Vaccine clinics are underway after Governor Hutchinson expanded phase 1B to food industry workers. more people in phase 1B eligible for the shots.

As of March 9, Simmons Foods, a poultry and pet food manufacturer in northwest Arkansas, began holding vaccine clinics for its workers.

Director of Communications at Simmons, Julie Maus, said the clinics began at the Siloam Springs plant so workers on the clock would have easy access to the shots.

“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for since the pandemic began. This is our opportunity to take care of each other.”

One of the thousands employees who has now gotten a vaccine through Simmons is Paula Green.

“I want to keep our community safe our families safe. I have family that works for Simmons and we’re all taking the vaccine.”

Maus said Simmons has over four thousand employees and plans to continue holding vaccine clinics until every worker has had the opportunity to get a shot.

“Simmons Foods applauds Governor Hutchinson’s efforts to protect all Arkansans and we are grateful he has put a priority on people working in food production facilities throughout our state,” according to a statement from Simmons.