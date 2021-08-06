Simmons Foods donates $500,000 for Gentry Splash Pad, soccer fields

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Simmons Foods announced August 5 it will donate $500,000 to help fund the splash pad and soccer field projects included in the Master Parks Plan for the city of Gentry.

According to a news release from Simmons Foods, representatives visited the site to see the progress and present the donation to Mayor Kevin Johnston.

“This generous donation will allow us to complete our vision for these projects and provide wonderful recreational activities for families in our community,” Johnston said. “Simmons is a strong community partner and a great employer and we are so thankful for this donation and all they do in the collaborative effort of improving the quality of life and sense of place throughout the communities within our entire region.”

The splash pad is located in the northwest area of Gentry’s city park between Main Street and Third Street. It will have over 6,000 square feet of space with fountains, sprinklers and water buckets.

The soccer fields are scheduled to be completed later this fall.

