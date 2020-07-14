Singer Lizzo thanks ICU, ER staff at Northwest Medical Center-Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR - " As if 2020 hasn't been difficult enough," Russell Hill is the Washington County Assessor and he says it is time again for the county to reappraise every piece of property in the county. "Despite our best efforts to postpone it, state law would not allow it."

The law in question is Act 1185 of 1999 requires that all Arkansas counties must reappraise a minimum of 3 to 5 years based upon the amount of growth in market value within in that county. The purpose of Act 1185 was to avoid excessive increases in property taxes due to the long periods between reappraisal cycles and to ensure that all counties were reappraising properties in a similar fashion and on a related time schedule. Washington County had previously been on a five-year cycle but will switch to a three-year cycle in accordance with State law. The previous reappraisal in Washington County was January 1, 2015. The most recent reappraisal in Washington County was effective as of January 1, 2020. Next reappraisal will be January 1, 2023.