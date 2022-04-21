BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thaden School in Bentonville is being celebrated for its commitment to addressing students’ mental health. Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Jewel paid the school a visit to discuss those issues on April 21.

She was there because of her admiration for the school’s initiatives that address mental health issues.

Those issues are important to Jewel whose non-profit, Inspiring Children, is dedicated to helping tackle the deadly problem of mental health disorders.

“Suicidal ideation, depression are at all-time highs, and yet, we’re the most advanced civilization in the history of humanity. But, we’re killing ourselves at alarming rates. So, I refuse to call us advanced until we figure out how to keep people alive,” Jewel said.