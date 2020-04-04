‘Single Family Swims’ an option to keep your family entertained

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During an unprecedented quarantine, many families are looking for safe and creative ways to escape the house.

Bonnie Adams, founder and CEO of The Joys of Swimming, believes that she has the answer. The Joys of Swimming is now offering “Single Family Swims” where a family can have the entire pool to themselves and swim together as a means to get out of the house.

There is also a class called “Parents as Teachers” where a family can privately teach their younger children to swim without the worry of outside contact in the pool.

Each family is given about 45 minutes for their session and Adams believes, “It’s a great way for them to get out of the house, but still be confined to just themselves and that is so so important for everyone right now.”

The Joys of Swimming is open for Single Family Swim Friday through Sunday and for Parents as Teachers Monday through Thursday.