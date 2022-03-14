BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are job openings all over the area, but once you’ve got the job… Where do you live? Finding an affordable home is causing trouble for some in Northwest Arkansas.

There is a lack of places to live for lower income families and it can take an emotional toll on single moms like Laura Southerland.

Southerland knows the struggle of finding a place for her and her two daughters to live.

“They need space to grow and live and thrive,” said Southerland. “They need a safe neighborhood to be able to make friends in and to play and ride their bikes and all those things are expensive.”

Southerland works in Rogers. Before she finally found a home she could afford, she lived at a transitional housing facility in Bentonville.

Havenwood offers housing to single moms like Southerland. Debbie Martin, the executive director, has dedicated a lot of her life to fighting the affordable housing problem in Northwest Arkansas.

“There’s beautiful houses going up everywhere,” said Martin. “So, the issue isn’t necessarily the houses, it’s the price range.”

Southerland said Havenwood’s two year program gave her enough time to apply for grants that would allow her to rent an apartment for her family. Otherwise she said she would have had to move her daughters into a multi-family home.

“That is really the only way people are getting that two year wait period is by joining households with other people,” said Southerland.

Which was not ideal for her and her daughters because she said it can lead to a lot of mental health issues and it causes a lot of extra stress.

Both Southerland and Martin said there is a solution though. To build more homes for lower income families, but Martin said the effort would take the entire community.

“We do a lot more lower income families living here and we need more lower income family homes,” said Southerland.

If you’re wanting to help fight the affordable housing problem as well, Havenwood is always looking for volunteers to provide counseling for single moms and kids, among other things that make them feel welcome in the community.