NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas has started its annual back to school supply drive.

The group began collecting donations today and will continue to collect supplies through July 25.

The supply drive is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette for the fifth year in a row.

“This school supply drive benefits single parents in the Northwest Arkansas region and will provide necessary school supplies for hundreds of children in our area,” a release from the group said.

Click here to see a full list of items that are needed and to find out where to drop off donations.