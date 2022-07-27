ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas (SPSFNWA) will host the 20th annual “Spark of Hope” event on July 28.

According to a press release, the event will honor scholarship recipients and supporters. It will be emceed by Jake McBride from Nash 94.3 and Natalie Bartholomew from First Community Bank.

Aluma Amanda Comer will share details about her journey as a single mother creating a better life for herself and her child. Recipient children Tommy and Carrissa Oakes will talk about watching their mother’s educational journey and how it has shaped and impacted their lives.

Melissa Johnson will also share her story of “pivoting to find a better path in higher education for herself and her child.” The night’s events will also honor the 2021 Fall graduates and the 2022 Spring and Summer graduates from Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington Counties.

Tyler B. Clark, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Spark of Hope is an important celebration of our recipient and donors. We are also thrilled to honor those who are dedicated to advancing our mission. This event will help support our 145 scholars who will be attending classes this fall.”

The Spark of Hope awards will be presented to the following Individual Support, Community Partner, and Corporate Support honorees for 2022:

Outstanding Individuals- Denton & Cathy Cole Seilhan

Outstanding Corporation- Arvest Bank Benton County

Outstanding Community Partner- Adventure Subaru

The event starts at 6 p.m. on July 28 at the Rogers Convention Center.