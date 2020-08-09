Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA holds annual event as drive-thru

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas has been helping parents for 36 years. But this year, due to the pandemic, their annual event looked a little bit different.

Instead of having the event at a pool or splash pad, this year it was hosted as a drive-thru. In the course of those 36 years, the program has helped over 10,000 recipients at $6.8 million.

Out of 120 members, Executive Director Tyler Clark said they were expecting 65 parents to drive up. They handed out stipends to help with back to school supplies and reconnected with families.

Clark said it was great to see how much everyone has grown and being able to reconnect with families that they haven’t seen in months.

“This movement in these single parents, who are already so talented and so resourceful, just giving them the extra resources so they can be extra more present for their family and be more successful, and get them through school is just the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Clark said members who were unable to attend the drive-thru will be able to pick up their things at their Fayetteville office, and checks will be mailed within a few days.

The next scholarship deadline is October 15th. It serves Carroll, Madison & Washington Counties. You can apply by visiting their website here and filling out the form.