Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA to host back-to-school Scoop and Scoot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA (SPSF NWA) is hosting a back-to-school drive-thru event for Fall 2020 recipients.

This event will give recipients and their families an opportunity to pick up mini stipends to assist with back to school supplies for the upcoming school year, as well as other giveaways from sponsors and donors.

The event will be Sunday, August 9 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the SPSF NWA office parking lot:

16 W. Colt Square,

Fayetteville, AR 72703

SPSF NWA has partnered with First Security Bank, Community Creative Center, Breyer’s Ice Cream, and The Event Group to provide take-home art kits, free family dinner, PPE, and ice cream for current 2020 Fall Recipients to be distributed in a drive-thru format through the SPSF NWA parking lot, in addition to stipends to assist with back to school supplies.

For more information, contact Outreach Manager Katie Marie Glenn at katiemarie@spsfnwa.org or (479) 935-4888.