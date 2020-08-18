Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA to host Spark of Hope virtually

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas (SPSF NWA) will host the 18th annual Spark of Hope virtually to honor its scholarship recipients and supporters.

Guests will gather virtually for the program, emceed by Jake McBride from Kix 104 and our very own, Jaclyn House!

The event is Tuesday, September 1 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Current SPSF NWA recipient Lisa Luhrs will share her journey as a single mother creating a better life for herself and her children.

SPSF NWA alumni Tiffany and Jeremy Riddle will speak about their journeys both as single parents and then how the scholarship brought them together.

The night’s events will also honor the 2020 Spring and Summer graduates, as well as a remembrance for one of the founders of the organization, Ralph Nesson.

The Spark of Hope celebrates the success of the annual scholarship campaign, which provides scholarships and support for single parents creating better, brighter futures for their families through higher education.

The prestigious Spark of Hope awards will be presented to the Individual Support, Community Partner, and Corporate Support honorees for 2020.

The Spark of Hope Awards will be presented to:

Individual Support– David and Elaine Longer

David and Elaine Longer Community Partner– Centennial Bank

Centennial Bank Corporate Support- Pharmavite (NatureMade)

This year’s event is sponsored in part by The Walton Family Foundation, Arkansas Community Foundation, Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, and CitiScapes.

Recipients and supporters are invited to log on and attend.

To register for the event or to donate, click here.