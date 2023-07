BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA receives a $25,000 grant from the Arconic Foundation.

According to a press release from the Single Parent Scholarship Fund, the funds will be dedicated to scholarships and recipient programs.

The release says this is the second year SPSFNWA received funding through the Arconic Foundation grant process. Kawneer is the local Arconic Corporation company that chose SPSFNWA to receive the grant.