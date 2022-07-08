BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can help single parents in Northwest Arkansas by donating school supplies.

From now until July 19 the Single Parents Scholarship Fund is asking you to help the more than 400 kids it serves get ready for the upcoming school year. It’s asking for donations including highlighters, notebooks, pens and pencils.

Krystle Goodwin is helping organize the drive. She said school supplies typically costs parents anywhere from three hundred to five hundred dollars per kid.

“That’s a lot of extra money. So it really helps our single parents out to not have to spend money on back-to-school supplies, and they can spend it on other things like rent and food,” said Goodwin.

You can drop off supplies at their office in Bentonville Monday through Thursday from 8 AM – 4:30 PM and on Fridays by appointment. The office is located at 2601 SW D Street in Bentonville.

If you want to check out the Single Parents Scholarship Fund’s Walmart Registry you can find the link here.