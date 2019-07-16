Single tickets on sale for newest show from Blue Man Group

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Single tickets are on sale now for Blue Man Group’s newest production, Speechless.

The show is being developed at Walton Arts Center, and the national tour kicks off in Northwest Arkansas with 11 performances September 10-19, 2019.

Tickets range from $40-81 plus applicable fees and can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

In-person purchases can be made at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville 10 am until 2 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday or at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers 10 am until 6 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday.

Preview performances will be at 7 pm Tuesday, Sept. 10 and Wednesday, Sept. 11. Preview performances are an exciting opportunity to see the show before it is finalized and premieres to the public.

Audiences can get in on the action because their reactions throughout the performance will help refine the show.