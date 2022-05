FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release from the City of Fort Smith, the right lane of North 10th Street will be closed as crews work to repair a sinkhole on the storm drain.

The lane will be closed at least through the end of this week and possibly through next week. The closure on North 10th Street extends from North B Street to Garrison.

Please contact Streets & Traffic Control Department at 479-784-2360 with any questions or concerns.