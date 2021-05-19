Sioux Falls man arrested for impersonating a police officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is accused of pretending to be a police officer when he stopped a woman outside her apartment.

Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said the man approached the woman on North Dogwood Place late Tuesday night.

The man was wearing a police hat and tactical vest and started to ask the woman some questions. The woman thought the man seemed suspicious, asked to see his police badge and said she was going to call the police.

The man then took off running. Clemens says they had a good idea of the suspect’s identity and officers stopped him in his vehicle about 15 minutes later. Authorities found the police hat and police vest, along with a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

35-year-old Eric Sprecher was arrested and is facing multiple charges that include impersonating a police officer, DWI, possession of marijuana and possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated.

Officer Clemens says they don’t know why he was impersonating a police officer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

