Site of deadly car crash at Siloam Springs Intermediate School finally repaired

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The site of a deadly car crash at Siloam Springs Intermediate School is finally repaired.

Just this year, not one but two cars did not navigate a turn and crashed into the school gym within just five weeks of each other.

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick said the first crash was in January and left two people in the car seriously injured. Then, in February, another wreck killed one and seriously injured two others in the car.

Patrick said he is thankful neither of the wrecks happened during school hours.

“It would have been a very bad catastrophe if we’d had kids in that facility,” Patrick said. “There definitely would have been some injuries. We’re just really fortunate it happened when it did.”

The district and city of Siloam Springs started reevaluating the safety of the area after those wrecks and decided more needed to be done to prevent them from happening again.

As a result, reflective arrows went in around the curve to get the attention of drivers. Boulders are also being added to protect drivers from running into the gym.

Patrick said the repairs and safety measures cost close to $200,000, but he is hopeful it will help keep students and drivers safe in the future.

