Six people injured after boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of KRCG

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A boat explosion left six people injured at Lake of the Ozarks on Tuesday, June 15.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 2007 26 foot Searay Sun Deck was secured at the dock when it suffered a mechanical problem. The problem resulted in a “fuel-related fire.”

Three of the six people injured were juveniles. One child suffered minor injuries while the rest are in serious condition.

Four of the individuals were taken to Lake Regional Hospital, while two were air-lifted to University Hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers