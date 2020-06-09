Six schools in NWA will be granted a free-riding program to learn bike skills

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Six schools in Northwest Arkansas will be granted a free-riding program to learn bike skills.
Bike NWA will provide a cycling program for middle school students.
The program is called “Riding for Focus”.
It will teach students the fundamentals of cycling and how to be safe.
Anya Bruhin is the education program manager for Bike NWA.
She said the program is built around the idea that cycling is good for physical, social, and mental well being.
“Again, it’s not something you have for 45 minutes in P.E., and it’s gone and you never think about it again. It’s trying to get them to understand how this can be a really great tool for freedom for them if used correctly and safely,” Bruhin said.
Bruhin’s expecting to begin the program this upcoming school year, depending on the state’s decision to reopen schools.
