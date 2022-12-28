HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas National Airport is moving forward with renovations without a vital part of the original plan.

The plan includes improving terminals, baggage claims and other parts of the airport. It will not have the addition of a sky bridge.

Airport officials say construction will not impact passengers.

“There is definitely a need for improvements to our baggage claim,” said XNA spokesperson Alex English. “This will help with efficiency with passengers making sure they have the quickest route because that is the goal here.”

Officials did not give a timeline for when the project will be finished, but they say they hope to start construction sometime in the first part of 2023.