It turns out that Arkansas will have at least two starters back from last season’s team that made it to the College World Series in Omaha.

Brady Slavens (6-3, 205), a senior with a year of eligibility left, announced via Twitter Friday afternoon that he will be back with the Razorbacks next season.

Slavens, who has a program-high 30 homers and 121 RBIs for the Razorbacks the past two years, will join infielder Peyton Stovall as Arkansas starters returning.

He has played in 120 games over the past two seasons at first base, designated hitter and the outfield.

“There’s no place I’d rather be…see y’all at Baum!!! #runitback,” Slavens tweeted.

Slavens’ 436-foot home run in this season’s College World Series was the longest CWS round-tripper ever at Charles Schwab Field.

He hit .255 in 2022 with a team-high tying 16 home runs and 58 RBIs, a number second-best among the Razorbacks, with an .855 OPS (on base percentage pluys slugging).

One of his best moments was a game-winning single in a 4-3 Super Regional win at North Carolina that clinched a CWS berth for Arkansas.

Slavens’ had a .284 average during the 2021 season with 14 homers, a team-leading 63 RBIs and a .907 OPS during the 2021 season.

He was flourishing until an ankle injury in the SEC Tournament that cause him to miss some games in the postseason and limited his productivity.

Slavens had battled strikeouts with 130 over the past two seasons, but nearly half of his 123 hits have been for extra bases for slugging percentage of .540.

He started his college career at Wichita State as a freshman in 2019 before transferring to Johnson County (Kan.) Community College.

Photo by John D. James