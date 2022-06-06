FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Slim Chickens, the Fayetteville-based fast-casual restaurant chain, announced the launch of a new Student Athlete Council in partnership with the University of Arkansas.

According to a press release, the Student Athlete Council will consist of the following Razorback athletes:

Bumper Pool: Pool is a graduate student and is also the council chairman. He is from Lucas, TX and is a member of the football team. He majored in business management.

MaKayla Daniels: MaKayla is a junior from Frederick, MD. She is majoring in recreation and sports management and is on the women's basketball team.

Jensen Scalzo: Jensen is a sophomore from Fort Lauderdale, FL and is a gymnast for Arkansas. She is majoring in Communications.

Ayden Owens: Ayden is a graduate student in the MBA program with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. He is from Pittsburgh, PA and is a member of the track & field team.

Britton Wilson: Britton is a junior from Henrico, VA. She is majoring in psychology and is a member of the track and field team.

The students will be acting as Slim Chickens spokespersons in the community through “community projects, campus events and charitable events at the stores.”