FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) will open a Slim Chickens restaurant by the end of 2023, according to an XNA spokesperson.

According to franchise owner Mike Philip, the restaurant is expected to be approximately 1,600 square feet and will be located in the concourse directly across from security.

The chicken chain got its start in Fayetteville and has grown to more than 100 locations nationwide and has even expanded into the United Kingdom and Kuwait. New locations that will be coming soon include stores in Turkey, and in the near future Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, and the Czech Republic.

Slim Chickens was one of six Arkansas companies presented with the 2022 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Global Trade on October 5.