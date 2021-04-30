Slow Streets NWA begins this weekend

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Strap on your bike helmets, Slow Streets NWA is here.

Neighborhood streets throughout Bentonville, Rogers, and Fayetteville will be safer to walk, bike, and travel without a vehicle.

The routes, marked with traffic-calming signs, are wider than your typical sidewalk and are designed to be accessible and open to all community members, not just serious cyclists.

The program starts tonight at 7 p.m. through 7 p.m. Sunday.

It will take place every weekend through May 30.