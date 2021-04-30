Slow Streets NWA begins this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bicycle_1492085671025.jpg

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Strap on your bike helmets, Slow Streets NWA is here.

Neighborhood streets throughout Bentonville, Rogers, and Fayetteville will be safer to walk, bike, and travel without a vehicle.

The routes, marked with traffic-calming signs, are wider than your typical sidewalk and are designed to be accessible and open to all community members, not just serious cyclists.

The program starts tonight at 7 p.m. through 7 p.m. Sunday.

It will take place every weekend through May 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers